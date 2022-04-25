Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces new 2022 Pastoral Appointments

After consultation with the College of Consultors of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Diocesan Administrator Very Rev. P.J. Madden is pleased to announce the following appointments, all effective July 1, 2022:

Priest Retirement

Rev. Dean Danos. Ordained May 4, 1980, Fr. Dean has served the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for 42 years. He most recently served as Pastor of St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot.

Transfers

Rev. Sabino “Benie” Rebosura II. Ordained April 22, 1987 for the Diocese of Tagbilaran in the Philippines, he has served in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 1993. He most recently served as the Pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, and will be soon returning to the Philippines.

Rev. Joseph Henry Sebastian. Ordained April 26, 1989 for the order of the Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales in India, he has served in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2010. He most recently served as Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, and will be soon returning to India.

Diocesan Appointments

Rev. Stephen Castille, who is to be ordained a Priest on June 4, 2022, has been appointed Special Assistant to the Office of the Bishop at the Pastoral Center, and will be in residence at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews with weekend pastoral ministry at St. Hilary Catholic Church and Community of St. Anthony in Gheens.

Rev. Mitch Semar has been appointed full-time diocesan Director of Vocations and Seminarians. He most recently served as Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and Student Center on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux.

Administrator Appointments

Rev. Rusty Bruce has been appointed Administrator of St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews and the Community of St. Anthony in Gheens, effective July 1, 2022, for a one-year term. He most recently served as Associate Pastor at St. Hilary.

Rev. Evelio “Toto” Buenaflor has been appointed Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, effective July 1, 2022, for a one-year term. He most recently served as Pastor of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Chacahoula.

Rev. Rajasekar “Raja” Karumelnathan has been appointed Administrator of St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Chacahoula, effective July 1, 2022, for a one-year term. He most recently served as Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes.

Rev. Brett Lapeyrouse has been appointed Administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, effective July 1, 2022, for a one-year term. He most recently served as Associate Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma.

Rev. Joey Lirette has been appointed Administrator of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, effective July 1, 2022, for a one-year term. He most recently served as Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off.

Rev. John David “J.D.” Matherne has been appointed Administrator of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish and Student Center on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, effective July 1, 2022, for a one-year term. He most recently served as Pastor of St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews.

Rev. Antonio Maria Speedy remains as Pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac and is also appointed Administrator of St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot, effective July 1, 2022, for a one-year term.

Associate Pastor Appointment

Rev. James Rome, who is to be ordained a Priest on June 4, 2022, has been appointed Associate Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma.