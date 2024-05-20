Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces new clergy appointments

RETIREMENTS

Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait has accepted the retirement of the following priest:

FR. CLYDE MAHLER. On May 22 of this year, Fr. Mahler will celebrate his 25th anniversary of ordination. He has most recently served as Pastor of St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland.

We express great gratitude to him for his many years of dedicated service to the people of God entrusted to his care.

DEPARTURES

FR. JOSEPH THAN VAN LIEM, CRM and FR. JAMES THIEN VAN NGUYEN, CRM have been called by their community to ministry outside of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. We are grateful for their dedicated service to Thanh Gia Catholic Church in Amelia and to the Vietnamese community of our diocese.

ADMINISTRATOR APPOINTMENTS

All of the following appointments of administrators are for one year, from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

FR. DAVIS AHIMBISIBWE has been appointed Administrator of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma and St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.

FR. DUC BUI has been appointed Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux- Chenes and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose.

FR. STEPHEN CASTILLE has been appointed Administrator of Our Lady of the Rosary in Larose, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Parochial Vicar of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma.

FR. CARL COLLINS has been appointed Administrator of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles Community.