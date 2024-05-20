Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces new clergy appointments

Melodia Boat Launch to officially open this MayMay 20, 2024
Mindful of the pastoral needs of the people of God in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and having consulted with the College of Consultors and with their recommendation, diocesan administrator Fr. Simon Peter Engurait is pleased to announce the attached appointments.
RETIREMENTS
Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait has accepted the retirement of the following priest:
FR. CLYDE MAHLER. On May 22 of this year, Fr. Mahler will celebrate his 25th anniversary of ordination. He has most recently served as Pastor of St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland.
We express great gratitude to him for his many years of dedicated service to the people of God entrusted to his care.
DEPARTURES
FR. JOSEPH THAN VAN LIEM, CRM and FR. JAMES THIEN VAN NGUYEN, CRM have been called by their community to ministry outside of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. We are grateful for their dedicated service to Thanh Gia Catholic Church in Amelia and to the Vietnamese community of our diocese.
ADMINISTRATOR APPOINTMENTS
All of the following appointments of administrators are for one year, from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.
FR. DAVIS AHIMBISIBWE has been appointed Administrator of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma and St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.
FR. DUC BUI has been appointed Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux- Chenes and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose.
FR. STEPHEN CASTILLE has been appointed Administrator of Our Lady of the Rosary in Larose, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Parochial Vicar of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma.
FR. CARL COLLINS has been appointed Administrator of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles Community.
FR. BRICE HIGGINBOTHAM has been appointed Administrator of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently completed studies for a License in Sacred Scripture at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome.
FR. BABY “PHILIP” KURUVILLA has been appointed Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles Community, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin.
FR. PETER TAI LE has been appointed Administrator of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano.
FR. JEAN MARIE NSAMBU has been appointed Administrator of Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently completed Spanish studies at the Mexican American Catholic College in San Antonio, TX, and a six-month Spanish language immersion in the Diocese of San Miguel in El Salvador.
FR. PATRICK RIVIERE has been appointed Administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Priest-Secretary to the Office of the Bishop. He will remain in this role part-time, as well as his role as Director of the Office of the Priesthood.
FR. MIKE TRAN has been appointed Administrator of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City.
FR. JOSEPH TREGRE has been appointed Administrator of St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Parochial Vicar of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux and Sacramental Minister of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay.
FR. ROMEO “BILLY” VELASCO has been appointed Administrator of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Administrator of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma.
FR. ALPHONSE TRI VU, CRM has been appointed Administrator of Thanh Gia Catholic Church in Amelia, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Parochial Vicar of Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Arlington, TX. He was ordained a priest in 2012. We extend a warm welcome to Fr. Alphonse as he joins our diocesan family.
ADMINISTRATOR RENEWALS
The following priests, currently serving as administrators of their respective parishes, are renewed in their assignment to those parishes for one year, from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025:
FR. RUSTY BRUCE, administrator of St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Mathews and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens
FR. ANTONIO FARRUGIA, administrator of St. Eloi in Theriot and Holy Family in Dulac
FR. BRETT LAPEYROUSE, administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City
FR. JOEY LIRETTE, administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off
FR. JOHN DAVID MATHERNE, administrator of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux FR. JAMES ROME, administrator of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport
PAROCHIAL VICAR/CHAPLAIN APPOINTMENTS
All of the following appointments of parochial vicars and chaplains are for one year, from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.
FR. PAUL BIRDSALL has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Mathews and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Gheens, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Administrator of Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma.
FR. EVELIO “TOTO” BUENAFLOR has been appointed Chaplain of Terrebonne General Health System in Houma, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-aux-Chenes and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut. He will be in residence at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary in Houma.
MSGR. CLETUS EGBI has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Christ the Redeemer in Thibodaux, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Administrator of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma and St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux.
FR. GLENN LECOMPTE has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently been in residence at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles Community.
FR. AUGUSTINE KY TRUONG, CRM has been appointed Parochial Vicar of Thanh Gia Catholic Church in Amelia, effective July 1, 2024. He has most recently served as Parochial Vicar of Queen of the Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Denver, CO. He was ordained a priest in 2011. We extend a warm welcome to Fr. Augustine as he joins our diocesan family.
OTHER APPOINTMENTS
FR. NOAS KERKETTA is released on medical leave.
While home from studies for the summer break, FR. JOSEPH LAPEYROUSE will provide pastoral assistance at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma from July 1, 2024 to September 8, 2024. He will complete his studies in Canon Law at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 2025.
FR. MATTHEW PROSPERIE will return to Rome on September 8, 2024 for one year to complete his studies for a license in Dogmatic Theology at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome. Until his departure, he will provide pastoral assistance at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.