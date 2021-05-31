Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces new pastoral assignments

After consultation with the Priests’ Personnel Board, Bishop Shelton J. Fabre has shared the following new pastoral assignments in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

• Friar Nathaniel Maria Gadalia, ordained a priest on May 29, 2021, has been appointed Associate Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Dulac, effective June 1, 2021.

• Fr. Paul Birdsall has been appointed Administrator of Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, effective July 1, 2021. He has most recently served as Associate Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma.

• Fr. Evelio “Toto” Buenaflor has been appointed Pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula for a six-year term, effective July 1, 2021. He has most recently served as Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City.

• Fr. Rholly Grecia has been appointed as Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, effective July 1, 2021. He has most recently served as Chaplain of Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

• Fr. Brice Higginbotham will be leaving as Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City, effective July 1, 2021, to pursue doctoral studies in Sacred Scripture.

• Fr. Noas Kerketta has been appointed Chaplain to Terrebonne General Medical Center, effective July 1, 2021, and will be in residence at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. He has most recently served as sacramental minister to nursing homes in Houma and Associate Pastor of Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma.

• Fr. Mike Tran has been appointed Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City for a six-year term, effective July 1, 2021. He has most recently served as Pastor of Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma.