Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Announces Participation in Eighth Annual #iGiveCatholic on #GivingTuesday

Kick off the charitable season on #GivingTuesday, November 29, with #iGiveCatholic—a crowdfunding event that brings the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back. The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is joining arch/dioceses and Catholic foundations across the country for the eighth annual campaign held on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and generosity.

“Over the past several years our Catholic community, despite COVID and Hurricane Ida, has embraced #iGiveCatholic and helped to raise almost three million dollars for our local Catholic church parishes, schools and ministries,” said Diocesan Administrator Very Rev. Patrick “P.J.” Madden. “Despite these great many challenges, together with the support of our community through #iGiveCatholic, we will be able to accomplish great things in our local community!”

Last fall, 40 partnering dioceses and the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) raised over $16.5 million for 2,600+ participating parishes, schools, and ministries. During the 2021 campaign, over 1,400 donors in Houma-Thibodaux donated $842,878 to our local community, representing the second-highest figure of all Louisiana dioceses, and seventh nationally.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Catholic communities nationwide to unite to promote generosity and celebrate our Catholic heritage,” said Amy Ponson, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana. “Every donation makes an impact and has a positive effect on the life of the Church as a whole. We look forward to raising funds for all of the participating parishes, schools, and ministries here in Houma-Thibodaux.”

The landing page of the diocesan website hosts individual profile pages for each Catholic parish, school and non-profit ministry (organizations) wanting to participate on #GivingTuesday. Each profile page features personalization capabilities, including video, photos, custom copy and a donate button to tell that organization’s story, their impact on the community and the Church, and what the organization will do with the funds raised. The organization page includes a thermometer and scrolling ticker tape updating total donations in real-time on the Giving Day, affording parishioners, alumni, parents and supporters the opportunity to track how their favorite parish, school or ministry is doing during #iGiveCatholic.

Individuals can get involved, too, ensuring the success of their favorite parish, school or ministry by hosting and personalizing individual fundraising pages on behalf of their favorite organization, and/or by providing a gift that can be used to match other donations during the event!

You will be hearing more about this event in the coming weeks. For more information about supporting the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux on November 29 for the #iGiveCatholic Giving Day, please contact Amy Ponson at (985) 850-3122 or aponson@htdiocese.org. We hope you’ll join us and “Give Catholic” to support your favorite parish, school or ministry on November 29!