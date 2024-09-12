Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces schools to remain closed through Friday, September 13

Following the recommendation of our Emergency Management Officials, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has announced that schools will remain closed Friday, September 13, 2024 due to the effects of Hurricane Francine.

“We are in the process of assessing our facilities and will be in contact with you soon. It is our intention to resume our normal instructional calendar as soon as we are safely able,” reads a statement from the Diocese.

Partners with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux are ready to serve our community and their immediate needs. Click here to receive help.