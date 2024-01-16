Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux schools will return to class on Wed. Jan 17

To best meet the needs of our students and families, we will conduct in-person classes tomorrow, Wednesday, 1.17.24. To help keep students warm, we are modifying our dress code and our schedules to keep students indoors as much as possible. All are invited to wear cozy and warm attire as it is expected to be cold in the morning. There will be no bus transportation tomorrow.

Each school will be allowed to set a take-in time, so please refer to your school’s messaging system to confirm times.