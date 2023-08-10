Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to Use “Hurricane Recovery Loan” to Fund Rebuild of Hurricane Ida-Related Damage

Like many in the path of Hurricane Ida, the storm left unprecedented damage to the property of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and its church parishes, schools, ministries, agencies, and affiliated entities across Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Jefferson parishes. The extent of the damage to diocesan facilities far exceeded the limits of commercially secured insurance as it related to this “wind” related event. For clarity, the diocesan policies for all other perils (fire, theft, physical damage, etc.) provide for full replacement cost coverage. However, wind-related events are covered under a separate set of parameters and much like wind deductibles on homeowners’ policies, the wind limits are meant to adequately cover a “worst-case scenario.” Unfortunately, Ida’s impact was beyond even the actuarial calculations for a major storm, touching every part of our diocese with severe damage that exceeded $150 million in damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing relief for the out-of-pocket expense over and above the policy wind limits. FEMA provides for this assistance on a reimbursement basis and thus, work needs to be approved, performed, and paid for before receipt of payment from FEMA. To facilitate this work, the diocese has received approval through the Louisiana Community Development Authority (LCDA) and subsequent approval from the Louisiana State Bond Commission, a request for up to $95 million in funds. Additionally, approval from the Holy See in Rome was obtained to proceed.