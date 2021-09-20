Diocese reopens six schools so far; sets plans for remaining schools

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is home to 11 Catholic schools, all of which saw closures due to Hurricane Ida.

A total of six of these schools, as of today, have reopened their doors to students. These include Central Catholic in Morgan City; St. Joseph Elementary, St. Genevieve Elementary, and E.D. White in Thibodaux; and St. Bernadette Elementary and St. Francis Elementary in Houma.

St. Mary’s Nativity School in Raceland received power this weekend and hopes to reopen on their campus soon.

The remaining schools around the Diocese saw damage that will cause them to look for alternate, temporary locations to open safely for students while repairs are made.

According to the Diocese, Holy Savior Catholic Elementary in Lockport will be temporarily housed in the former St. Hilary’s school building in Mathews. The opening date will be announced soon.

Holy Rosary Catholic School in Larose is expected to announce an opening date at a temporary location this week as well.

Students from Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma will be temporarily platoon with E.D. White High School in Thibodaux beginning on Thursday, Sept. 23.

St. Gregory Elementary in Houma will be temporarily housed in the St. Ann Community Center in Bourg, with an opening date to be announced soon.