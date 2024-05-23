Dirk Guidry presented with Key to the City by Terrebonne Parish Council

Congratulations to Mr. Dirk Guidry, who was recently named the U.S. Small Business Association’s 2024 Phoenix Award Winner for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery as a Public Official. Guidry was recognized by the Terrebonne Parish Council for this accomplishment during their regular meeting last week and presented with a Key to the City of Houma.

“The recognition that you all are giving me tonight means more than the recognition I received in Washington D.C. or Baton Rouge,” said Guidry. “There were so many people along the way who helped me and I couldn’t have done it without them. I truly love the people of Terrebonne Parish.”

The official commendation from the Terrebonne Parish Council reads as follows: “Whereas, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has learned that Mr. Dirk Guidry has been named the U.S. Small Business Association’s 2024 Phoenix Award Winner for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery as a Public Official in recognition of his efforts following Hurricane Ida; and,

Photos provided by Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government via Facebook.

“Whereas, Mr. Guidry, who served as a public official for twelve years as Parish Councilman, was instrumental in creating an ongoing recovery center which provided support and assistance for many residents after the storm; and,

“Whereas, Mr. Guidry made evident his love for the residents of the Parish through his leadership and contributions during times of crisis; and, whereas, Terrebonne Parish wishes to recognize Mr. Guidry’s accomplishments and share its appreciation of devotion to the Parish.

“Now, therefore be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that Mr. Dirk Guidry be hereby recognized and commended for being named a U.S. Small Business Administration 2024 Phoenix Award Winner and that he be presented with a “Key to the City of Houma/Parish of Terrebonne” in honor of his service and dedication to Terrebonne Parish and its residents.”

Several Terrebonne Parish Council members echoed their sentiments of support and gratitude for Guidry’s tireless work.

