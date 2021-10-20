Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville to Close, Other Local Centers Remain Open

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located at the Assumption Parish Community Center (4910 Hwy. 308, Napoleonville, LA 70390 will close permanently at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22. Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA specialists at the center until it closes. Several DRCs remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lafourche Parish:
Geaux Pass Customer Service Center
1821 S Alex Plaisance Blvd
Golden Meadow, LA 70357
LPG Government Complex
4876 LA-1
Raceland, LA 70394
Saint Charles Parish
Edward Dufresne Community Center Parking Lot
274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway
Luling, LA 70070
Saint James Parish
Convent Community Center
5775 Hwy 44
Convent, LA 70723
St John The Baptist Parish
St. John Baptist Parish Library – Parking Lot
2979 LA-18
Edgard, LA 70049
Garyville Library Parking lot
111 Historic Front Street
Garyville, LA 70051
Terrebonne Parish
Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center
346 Civic Center Blvd
Houma, LA 70360
Any survivor can go to any DRC in the state of Louisiana for the same assistance. They are not restricted to their home parish. This website is a great tool to find a convenient center: DRC Locator (fema.gov)
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.