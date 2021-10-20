Disaster Recovery Center in Napoleonville to Close, Other Local Centers Remain Open

October 20, 2021
October 20, 2021

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located at the Assumption Parish Community Center (4910 Hwy. 308, Napoleonville, LA 70390 will close permanently at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22. Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA specialists at the center until it closes. Several DRCs remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lafourche Parish:

Geaux Pass Customer Service Center 



1821 S Alex Plaisance Blvd

Golden Meadow, LA 70357

LPG Government Complex



4876 LA-1

Raceland, LA 70394

 

Saint Charles Parish



Edward Dufresne Community Center Parking Lot

274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway

Luling, LA 70070



 

Saint James Parish

Convent Community Center

5775 Hwy 44


Convent, LA 70723

 

St John The Baptist Parish

St. John Baptist Parish Library – Parking Lot



2979 LA-18

Edgard, LA 70049

Garyville Library Parking lot



111 Historic Front Street

Garyville, LA 70051

 

Terrebonne Parish



Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center

346 Civic Center Blvd

Houma, LA 70360



Any survivor can go to any DRC in the state of Louisiana for the same assistance.  They are not restricted to their home parish. This website is a great tool to find a convenient center: DRC Locator (fema.gov)

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.



STAFF

