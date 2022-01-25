Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Houma

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Houma to help survivors affected by Hurricane Ida. Survivors can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the centers.

FEMA specialists are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at East Park Recreation Center – Parking Lot, 107 Robert Street, Houma, LA 70363. Small Business Administration (SBA) representatives will also be available for the same hours. All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers, and survivors.

The new Disaster Recovery Center in Houma is north of the East Park Recreation Center, in a large tent (as was used at the Houma Civic Center). The other Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) remaining open are the Cut Off DRC, which is closing today, Jan. 25, and the Montegut DRC which is closing tomorrow, Jan. 26.

Residents of all parishes affected by Hurricane Ida can continue to visit any open disaster recovery center in Louisiana. To locate a center, check the FEMA app, visit www.FEMA.gov/DRC or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.