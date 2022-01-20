Disaster Recovery Centers in Cut Off and Montegut to Close Permanently Jan. 25 and 26

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Cut Off and Montegut will close permanently next week. The DRC in Cut Off will close Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Montegut DRC will close the following day, Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Residents of all parishes affected by Hurricane Ida can continue to visit other DRCs in Louisiana. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit www.FEMA.gov/DRCwww.FEMA.gov/DRC. All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.

Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA specialists at the following centers until they close permanently.

Tarpon Heights Shopping Center- Closing on January, 25

Galliano Government Complex (Parking Lot) 16245 East Main St.

Cut Off, LA 70345

▪ Closes at 6 p.m.

Montegut Recreation Center- Closing on January, 26

(Southwest corner of Cross & Dolphin Streets) 106 Dolphin St.

Montegut, LA 70377

▪ Closes at 6 p.m.

FEMA is working with local officials to open a new Disaster Recovery Center in Houma and details will be announced as they are finalized. Additionally, the Disaster Recovery Center at the Lafourche Parish government offices in Raceland remains open (Monday-Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday 9am-2pm).

As a reminder, Disaster Recovery Centers have FEMA specialists to help with appeals, SBA representatives to help with disaster loan applications and state representatives to help with the state’s trailer sheltering program.