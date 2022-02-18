Disaster Recovery Centers in Houma and Raceland to Close Permanently

The last two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana located in Houma and Raceland will close permanently on Friday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. FEMA continues working with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to help survivors and Louisiana communities recover from Hurricane Ida.The two centers are located at:

LPG Government Complex

4876 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394

East Park Recreation Center (parking lot)

107 Robert Street

Houma, LA 70363

FEMA encourages survivors to stay in touch and to notify FEMA of changes in mailing or email addresses or phone numbers, and to report insurance settlements or additional damage discovered since home inspections.You can reach FEMA:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By calling the disaster assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362

Downloading the FEMA app

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.