Disaster Response & Restoration Fund activated due to Hurricane Francine, $20,000 announced in grants to local nonprofits

On September 10, 2024, ahead of Hurricane Francine’s landfall in Louisiana, the Greater New Orleans Foundation (Foundation) activated its Disaster Response & Restoration Fund and is now accepting donations in response to the State of Emergency declaration issued by Governor Jeff Landry due to the Foundation’s 13-parish service area in Southeast Louisiana (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Washington Parishes.)

The Foundation is also immediately awarding grants to local nonprofits through the Foundation’s endowed Gayle and Tom Benson Disaster Relief Fund, which was established earlier this summer to give the Foundation capacity to provide rapid financial support to our region’s most effective first-responding nonprofits in advance of an event like Tropical Storm Francine’s landfall. A total of $20,000 will be distributed to the following nonprofit organizations:

Through it’s 211 line, provides crisis support, connects people to resources and services, and develops vital data and trend information to ensure policies and programs meet community needs. Second Harvest Food Bank: Delivering water and shelf-stable staples to their partner organizations; providing hot meals, snacks and water to emergency shelters and first responders in affected areas; and preparing to distribute food, disaster boxes, and water once the storm has passed.

“Thanks to the generosity of Mrs. Gayle Benson, the Foundation has been positioned to play an immediate role in helping the nonprofits on the front lines with these grants,” said Andy Kopplin, President & CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “As the storm threatens communities in the Greater New Orleans region, we ask that others join us in supporting our nonprofit first responders.”

Kopplin added, “Everyone has a job in times of disaster, and ours is raising money and deploying it to the most effective nonprofits working to help our neighbors. Our nonprofit partners are experts in responding to both immediate and long-term needs of our community following disaster. As always, we are proud to support these trusted organizations and remain committed to quickly responding to the needs of our region.”

Since 2005, the Greater New Orleans Foundation has built a track record of making impactful grants after a disaster. The Foundation has responded to every disaster since Hurricane Katrina when it led the Unified Community Planning effort and raised a $23 million affordable housing fund. The Foundation invested approximately $10 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has distributed roughly $8 million in response to Hurricane Ida.

Through the Greater New Orleans Foundation Disaster Response and Restoration Fund, the Foundation mobilizes and supports a network of voluntary and community organizations active in disasters (VOADS and COADS) whose expertise is deployed locally, nationally and internationally. The Foundation also honors the tradition of “paying it forward” by coordinating with a network of community foundations when disaster strikes other communities to get immediate support to the most vulnerable citizens. Our Response and Restoration Fund provides immediate relief as well as long-term rebuilding support.

With the capability to get dollars where they are most needed within 48 hours, the Foundation has pre-registered over 20 organizations from across Southeast Louisiana to receive expedited grants should they be active in responding to a disaster.

About the Greater New Orleans Foundation: With roots extending over 100 years, the Greater New Orleans Foundation connects generous people to the causes that spark their passion. As one of the most trusted philanthropic organizations in the region, we work every day to drive positive impact by championing charitable giving, strengthening nonprofits, and leading civic projects in our thirteen-parish region. In addition to grantmaking, we convene people, resources, and ideas to create intelligent strategies and solutions to meet our region’s greatest challenges. We are proud to serve as a vocal civic leader with our partners to ensure an economically and culturally vibrant, sustainable, and just region for all. Learn more at www.gnof.org.