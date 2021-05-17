Disney+ feature film to start filming in Baton Rouge

Production will begin soon in Baton Rouge on a live-action feature film for Disney+. The futuristic teen adventure, titled Crater, will be filmed at Celtic Studios and on location throughout the Capital Region, with an estimated budget of $40 million. The project is expected to employ hundreds of Louisiana residents; production plans call for 325 crew members and 400 extras.

The Disney motion picture is the latest in a flurry of Louisiana filming since last year’s industry shutdown, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen movie and TV projects are in production or pre-production in the state at this time, reflecting Louisiana’s longstanding role as a leading destination for the entertainment industry.

“From movies to recorded music to live performance, entertainment helps to define our unique Louisiana culture,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Entertainment also is a significant contributor to our economy. Industry leaders such as The Walt Disney Company know that when they look to Louisiana, they will find a skilled workforce, first-rate sound stages, appealing locations and film-friendly communities. We are happy to welcome Disney to Baton Rouge for another exciting film project.”

The Walt Disney Company and its affiliates have filmed numerous motion picture and TV projects in Louisiana in the past 20 years, beginning with the 2004 baseball comedy Mr. 3000 and including Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger series for the Freeform network. Season two of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs is currently in pre-production in Louisiana.

“We appreciate the creative resources and the business-friendly environment that Louisiana has to offer our industry,” said Mary Ann Hughes, vice president, Production & Investment Planning, The Walt Disney Company. “We know we can count on a skilled crew base and excellent studio facilities whenever we bring a film project to Louisiana.”

“When it comes to creating and producing great entertainment content, Louisiana is second to none,” said Secretary Don Pierson of Louisiana Economic Development. “We understand and value the significant economic impact that Disney’s investment in this project will bring to Louisiana. Our recently announced entertainment workforce training programs will help support Louisiana workers fully engaging in this opportunity and those that will follow. We look forward to supporting one of the world’s leading entertainment companies in this exciting new production.”

Crater is described as a coming-of-age story about a boy growing up on a lunar colony who takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater with his four best friends. Kyle Patrick Alvarez will direct the film with Shawn Levy and Dan Levine producing through their 21 Laps Entertainment banner.

“Baton Rouge is thrilled to welcome a media and entertainment giant like Disney to our community,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “This opportunity will be a significant investment in our economy and our local film industry. We look forward to building strong relationships with Disney, and establishing a foundation for future production opportunities at Celtic.”

In 2020, Louisiana Entertainment, a division of Louisiana Economic Development, certified almost $430 million in production spending, including more than $157 million in Louisiana resident payroll, for projects enrolled in the state’s Motion Picture Production Incentive Program.

“The Disney brand is built on the magic of experience, and we are thrilled to welcome them to experience the incredible talent, hospitality and support of Baton Rouge,” said President and CEO Adam Knapp of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “We look forward to working with our state and local partners to support Crater’s filming and impact on the local film industry.”