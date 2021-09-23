Do you need help from FEMA but have someone that is acting on your behalf? Here’s how to apply for assistance

Applicants for FEMA assistance who need help from a friend or relative to act on their behalf when applying for disaster assistance, or need to meet a FEMA on-site, can do so by writing and submitting a third-party statement.

The document is a legal agreement that allows another person over the age of 18 to provide and receive information from FEMA on behalf of the survivor. Third-party written consent is useful when:

The applicant is displaced and unable to be present during the home inspection.

People need help filling out the application for FEMA assistance. This could be helpful for: Senior citizens People who have difficulties understanding verbal and/or written information People with mental, physical, or sensory challenges that may prevent them from understanding



A third-party written consent must be in writing. The written statement can be uploaded to your DisasterAssistance.gov account, mailed (​​FEMA National Processing Service Center P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055), faxed (800-827-8112, or brought into a Disaster Recovery Center. Verbal permission is only accepted when both the survivor and the third party are present at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center or while calling the FEMA helpline.

The third party must verify identity by stating their full name, current address, date and place of birth, as well as their application number. The third-party written consent must be signed by the survivor and by signing, the survivor agrees that the information is truthful. Including the application, the number will help a FEMA representative locate your application and expedite the process.

The written consent must include information to be disclosed to the third party by FEMA. It also must identify the person or group to which the disclosure is being consented. This can be a friend, neighbor, relative, or a representative such as an insurance agent. Survivors must be able to successfully answer all verifications if they call the FEMA Helpline and request that the operator speak directly to a third party on their behalf.

To contact FEMA, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) or download the FEMA mobile app.