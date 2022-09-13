Donate gently worn glasses to Chiasson Eyecare Center

Chiasson Eyecare Center is accepting donations of gently worn eyeglasses. The eyesore center is asking owners of eyeglasses that are used, unwanted, or no longer needed, to stop by the center located at 900 N. Canal, in Thibodaux to make a donation.

Donors can drop off their eyeglasses with a receptionist Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. All donations will be given to those in need. For more information, contact Chiasson Eyecare Center at (985) 446-3276.