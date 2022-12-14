Donation Location Update: Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of keeping the spirit alive

“Not only is it important to the morale of the child, but it’s so important to the family unit. It keeps the spirit of Christmas alive in that child. We want every child in Terrebonne Parish to wake with a smile on Christmas morning,” said Tracy Gautreaux, Co-Coordinator Houma-Terrebonne Toys for Tots.
Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots, the organization was founded with humble beginnings. In 1947 Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks’ wife hand crafted dolls and asked her husband to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need. When he couldn’t find one, he and the Marines in his reserve unit in Louisiana, started the program. In 1948, the Marine Toys for Tots Program became a national initiative.
“Here we are 75 years later, and in Terrebonne Parish alone, last year we helped over 10,000 children, with well over 15,000 gift distributed,” Gautreaux explained. “The outpouring of support the community provided to the children, when so many of them experienced so much personal devastation during Ida, was incredible.” With 100 percent of the gifts remaining in Terrebonne Parish, Houma-Terrebonne Toys for Tots partners with church organizations, and non-profits, that vet the needs of their immediate communities within our parish. Once the collections are complete, Toys for Tots distributes gifts throughout the parish based on those needs.
New toys of any price range, in their original packaging (not gift wrapped) are being accepted through December 15 at over 100 donation locations throughout the community including:
-
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse
-
Edward Jones – St Charles
-
Walgreens – Saint Charles
-
Occupational Medicine Services- Valhi Lag.
-
FEDEX- Hwy 311
-
Brian Mustin: Allstate Insurance
-
Greg LeBlanc Toyota
-
Greg LeBlanc Hyundai
-
Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet
-
Chabill’s Tire & Auto Services- S.Hollywood
-
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
-
Barker Honda
-
Dick Barker Lincoln Mercury Mazda
-
Barker Buick GMC
-
Southland Dodge
-
Walgreens – West Park
-
Ground Pat’i – Houma, La
-
Dantin Chevrolet
-
Terrebonne General Health System
-
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
-
PetSmart
-
Paramount Health and Fitness, LLC
-
Chet Morrison Contractors Fabrication
-
T. Baker Smith
-
Saia Motor Freight Line
-
GDC Young Learners Preschool
-
Baker Hughes/ BJ Services
-
The Hebert Insurance Agency
-
Bordelon Marine
-
Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service- Grand Caillou Rd
-
Walgreens – East Park
-
Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
-
Louis Mohana Furniture
-
Chateau Terrebonne Health Care
-
IHOP Houma location
-
Sicily’s Pizza Houma
-
Dr. Albert Ellender Orthodontics
-
Unitech Training Academy – Houma Campus
-
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce
-
Express Yourself Speech and Language Therapy, LLC
-
West Park Self Storage
-
LA Denta-Houma
-
Bottoms Up
-
La Carreta Houma
-
Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Houma, La
-
Batteries Plus Bulbs
-
Terrebonne Parish School Board
-
Grand Caillou Elementary done (at Elysian Fields)
-
Caldwell Middle School
-
STHS
-
Acadian Elementary
-
Dularge Elementary School
-
Oaklawn Middle School
-
Rouses Markets – St Charles
-
Rouses Markets – West Main
-
Rouses Markets – East Park
-
Rouses Markets – Grand Caillou
-
RelyOn Nutec USA LLC 209 Clendenning Rd
-
Edward Jones 1795B MLK Blvd Ste H
-
C’est Bon- Money
-
Walgreens – East Tunnel
-
Ollie’s
-
Mr Poboy’s Eastside
-
Mr Poboy’s Westside
-
The Landing Apartment
-
PCM
-
Massage Wellness
-
Dollar General Prospect Blvd
-
Dollar General Presqle Isle
-
Captain Allen’s
-
After 5 Money
-
5 o’clock Somewhere
-
Bayou Granite
-
SLECA
-
Terrebonne Ford Eastside
-
Terrebonne Ford St Charles
-
Walgreens – Grand Caillou
-
Houma Police Department
-
Walgreens – West Tunnel
-
Lisa Park School
-
Dollar General Klondyke
-
TPSD Special Ed Office
-
Lisa Park Elementary
-
Cupcake Envie
-
Cajun Critters
-
Pop A Top
-
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office
-
Upper Little Caillou Elem
-
Schwab Orthodontist
-
Piggly Wiggly
-
Dollar General Ashland North
-
Canal Bar
-
Fletcher Community College
-
LaRussa’s Bar
-
MyEyeDr (Dr. Budd Cloutier)
-
Sam’s Club
-
Mulberry Elementary
-
Montegut Middle
-
Evergreen Jr High
-
Bayou Black Elementary
-
Shriever Elementary
-
Gibson Elementary
-
Darryl Brue State Farm
-
Dollar General-Chauvin
-
Family Dollar Hwy 182 near Twin Span
-
Dollar General Dularge
-
Schlumberger
-
Keep It Rolling Car Care
-
Tiger Lounge
-
Dollar General Dularge
-
Family Dollar Hwy 182
-
Prentice Law Firm
-
Canal Bar
-
Bourg Elementary
-
VA Clinic Houma
-
Houma Jr High
-
City Marshall Office
-
Delta Coast
-
AMG LTAC
-
Biomaterial USA Plasma
-
LaSalle Tech
-
Advance America
-
Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary
-
Bayou Black Elem
-
Gibson Elem
-
Schriever Elementary
-
CVS St. Charles
-
United Rental
-
Southdown Bar and Grill
Tax deductible monetary donations also can be made at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office by writing a check to Houma TFT.
Parents and guardians that are interested in applying for the Toys for Tots program can apply online
. Eligible families must provide a valid ID, children’s birth certificates, proof of residence, and proof of state assistance or income verification.