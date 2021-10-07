DOT announces $135 Million Grant for Louisiana Highway 1

Louisiana Highway 1 received a $135 million grant from U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to construct approximately 8.3 miles of elevated highway from Leeville Bridge to Golden Meadow – the largest transportation grant awarded in the nation.

“We are about to see this historic investment pay off and build on hundreds of millions of dollars in investments from bipartisan infrastructure bills with real solutions. It will ensure LA 1 remains accessible during weather events and protect the critical energy hub in Port Fourchon. But under the infrastructure legislation currently falling apart before congress, this grant wouldn’t come to Louisiana. This is why we will continue to sound the alarm that Louisiana won’t get a fair shake the way things stand. US DOT criteria will be determined by a politicized process that would send most major infrastructure grants to places other than south Louisiana. We will keep working toward real transportation and infrastructure solutions and making the right investments to address Louisiana’s priorities and advance our country,” Graves said.

GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson stated: “To say this day is an exciting day would be a huge understatement. It’s a day many have waited a long time to see. With the bids now in place, a winner will be selected and the work to complete the LA 1 elevated Highway will begin in the coming months.

“This access highway will provide reliable transit to America’s Energy Port as well as commercial fisheries, coastal restoration, recreational fisheries, and ecotourism.

“Many partners are contributed financially to this becoming a reality including Local, State, and Federal government along with stakeholder companies and landowners,

“We truly can’t thank Louisiana DOTD, U.S.D.O.T., the Federal Highway Administration, Governor Edwards, our Bayou Region State Legislative Delegation and our United States Federal Delegations enough for their unwavering support of this crucial project.”

Read here about the Biden Administration’s distribution of INFRA grants this year, where they moved forward in giving nearly $1 billion in grants to transportation and infrastructure projects with subjective criteria, objectives, and goals. Under the new criteria for INFRA grants set by the current DOT, there is apparent disregard for legal requirements in exchange for unquantifiable political objectives. The key program objectives established distort, undermine, and even contradict the objectives required by law.