DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 24 projects around the state received bids in July. Seventeen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $94.5 million.

“This month’s letting includes a fairly long list of much-needed projects all around the state, most notably a nearly 12-mile stretch of LA 6 between Many and the Natchitoches Parish line in Sabine Parish,” said DOTD Secretary Joe Donahue. “Most of the other new projects also involve highway rehabilitation, which our motorists will greatly appreciate as their summer travels take them across Louisiana and beyond.”

Projects awarded and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Villar Canal and drainage bridges on LA 431 in Ascension Parish: $6,662,629.22

Replacement of Walter Creek Bridge along Sligo Rd. in West Feliciana Parish: $745,902.92

Pavement/Overlay:

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 857 between LA 15 and LA 132 in Franklin Parish: $2,760,635.92

Milling and overlay on LA 3049 between Barton Dr. and Whitfield Cir. in Caddo Parish: $3,454,394.72

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 6 between U.S. 171 and Natchitoches Parish line in Sabine Parish: $21,388,784.65

Overlay and drainage on LA 1043 between LA 10 and LA 43 in St. Helena Parish: $5,123,327.20

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 573 between Cooter Point Rd. and LA 892 in Tensas Parish: $2,427,259.80

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 608 between LA 605 and 4.1 miles east of LA 605 in Tensas Parish: $1,715,988.20

Grading, milling, and overlay on LA 14 between Power Center Pkwy. and U.S. 90 in Calcasieu Parish: $11,222,719.06

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 57 between Cedar Grove Rd. and Bobtown Bridge in Terrebonne Parish: $2,852,240.68

Milling and patching on LA 44 between I-10 and LA 621 in Ascension Parish: $4,058,439.63

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 82 between Dyson Rd. and 0.9 miles east of N. Island Rd. in Cameron Parish: $8,291,904.95

Milling and patching on U.S. 80 between LA 3249 and LA 617 in Ouachita Parish: $4,257,452.69

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 30 between Veterans Blvd. and U.S. 61 in Ascension Parish: $4,053,058.40

Repairs to LA 819-1, -2, -3, -4, and -5 for transfer to village of Choudrant in Lincoln Parish: $946,684.50

Milling on LA 16 between LA 445 and Washington Parish line in Tangipahoa Parish: $5,809,654.57

Patching on LA 143 between U.S. 80 and LA 616 in Ouachita Parish: $1,879,983.74

Milling, overlay, and patching on LA 16 between McDaniel Rd. and Tangipahoa Parish line in St. Helena Parish: $1,170,469.27

Patching on LA 308 between LA 657 and T-Bois Bridge in Lafourche Parish: $618,111.23

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 13 between LA 1160 and LA 10 in Evangeline Parish: $1,341,180.00

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 652 between LA 182 and Bayou Cutoff Bridge in Lafourche Parish: $379,604.38

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Drainage improvements and raising of LA 146 near Big Creek in Lincoln Parish: $390,680.50

Other:

Multiuse path along Sherwood Forest Blvd. at I-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish: $2,498,545.00

Trailhead along LA 1 with sidewalks, signs, striping, parking, and landscaping at Lafourche Parish Government Center in Lafourche Parish: $404,593.60

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bid prices deemed outside of a certain range or exceeding the project budget typically trigger a more extensive evaluation. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.