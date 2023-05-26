DOTD Announces Upcoming GeauxPass Changes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that later this year, they will be implementing improvements to the GeauxPass program to make GeauxPass more accessible and efficient for Louisiana residents and visitors.

Among the upgrades and enhancements coming to GeauxPass will be changes to the GeauxPass website, a new look for invoices, and reducing the vehicle classifications from eight classes to three, reflected in the proposed toll rate chart below. These proposed changes are anticipated to be implemented this fall.

The new and simplified vehicles classes and toll rates are expected to be revenue neutral as compared to the existing classes and rates. In other words, the new toll schedule is not intended to generate more revenue.

Although the GeauxPass system is changing, your existing GeauxPass account and your valid tags will still work. Minor steps may be required upon first login following system updates.

DOTD believes it’s the perfect time to get a GeauxPass for the best value while traveling on LA 1. Non-GeauxPass customers will continue to receive invoices, which can be paid via the Toll-by-Plate invoice process at a higher toll rate.

You can register for a GeauxPass with a valid driver’s license, license plate number, and a credit or debit card on geauxpass.com, or by printing out the application from the website and sending it to GeauxPass, P.O. Box 786, Golden Meadow, LA 70357-0786. Once registered, the GeauxPass will be sent via mail.

Have questions, comments or concerns about the upcoming changes? Contact DOTD at (225) 368-2806 or questions@la1toll.com. Want to stay updated? Find them on Twitter or Facebook @geauxpass.