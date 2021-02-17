DOTD asking drivers to avoid elevated roadways this morning

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is encouraging motorists in Southeast Louisiana to travel with caution.

Unexpected rain and freezing temperatures created dangerous situations on the road. DOTD is asking drivers to remain home until the temperature rises or avoid elevated roadways and bridges.

DOTD crews are currently taking measures to potentially reopen roads and keep them safe.

• Divert to surface/ground level streets, if possible.

• Motorists should drive slowly, and avoid driving while distracted.

• Always allow for extra driving time, reduce speeds when visibility is low, and ensure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

• Also, look out for black ice—a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady spots.

• As always, DOTD reminds motorists to buckle up and refrain from drinking and driving.