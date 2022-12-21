DOTD monitoring weather for wintery conditions

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has received numerous inquiries from the public asking about preparation for this week’s anticipated freezing temperatures. The department is prepared to respond ahead of any freezing weather that may cause icy conditions on state routes. DOTD coordinates with state police and local law enforcement to determine if roadways are safe for travel.
During winter weather conditions, DOTD staff will continually monitor bridges and, if necessary and as resources allow, salt them. Staff will also monitor surface conditions of highways, interstates, and priority routes that are heavily traveled and provide updates regarding those conditions. DOTD is prepared to close bridges and elevated sections of roadway that are considered unsafe. Motorists should be aware that bridges may freeze before crews can arrive or before a closure notice can be issued.
There are several ways motorists can stay informed of the latest status of state routes:
Drivers should stay off roadways during hazardous conditions. If driving is absolutely necessary during winter weather conditions, motorists should follow these safety tips:
Also, beware of black ice, which is a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps, and in shady spots.
As always, DOTD reminds motorists to buckle up and refrain from distracted driving or driving under the influence.