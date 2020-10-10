Dove releases impact report for Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove announces the stand-down of the Terrebonne Emergency Operations Center from 24-hour operation effective Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 8:00 AM.

“Although we experienced 5.2 feet of storm surge outside of the Morganza to the Gulf Levee system, major impacts and damages caused by high winds and flooding from Hurricane Delta have largely bypassed Terrebonne Parish,” stated Dove. “We are very fortunate.”

He said that due to high water in many places in lower Terrebonne outside of the Morganza Levee system, particularly over roads, the mandatory evacuation order for Zone 1 remains in effect as does the curfew for these areas. “I will lift the evacuation notice and the curfew when it is safe to enter these areas,” he said. “In the meantime, residents who travel about the parish should exercise caution since they may encounter debris in the roads and possibly nonfunctioning traffic signals.”

He stated again that Good Earth Transit service will be suspended on Saturday, October 10, but will resume weekend service on Sunday. In addition, he also reiterated that the TPCG Solid Waste Department will operate its usual Saturday route, but will pick up garbage normally collected on Friday on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He went on to say that as soon as the water has receded and road gates in the parish are opened, the TPCG Solid Waste Department will begin to clear roads in the lower part of the parish below these road gates. “With the passing of the storm,” he said, “the TPCG Public Works Department is expected to resume full operation of parish-owned bridges at noon on Saturday.”

All flood gates in the parish will remain closed until conditions allow them to be opened. Information about flood gate opening can be found at www.tlcd.org.

The Houma -Terrebonne Civic Center, which has served as an evacuation shelter during the storm, will cease shelter operations at 8:00 AM Saturday morning.

As previously stated, the Food Bank will not open Saturday, Oct. 10, but will resume food distribution on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the usual time.

“With the passage of Hurricane Delta and the closure of 24-hour operations at our Emergency Operations Center, we will begin to assess storm damages in the parish and see to necessary repairs,” he said. “I want to thank all those dedicated individuals who manned their stations in our EOC during the storm. Because of these department heads and their personnel, and especially our EOC Director, Earl Eues, Jr., Terrebonne Parish was able to maintain a very high level of preparedness during this storm event. We must continue to pray for and support those folks in southwest Louisiana who have suffered greatly during this hurricane season,” he added.