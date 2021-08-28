Dove: “We must ask residents to evacuate for their safety”

Hurricane Ida is forecast to strengthen into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane pushing an expected 15 ft. storm surge at landfall. For this reason, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has issued a mandatory parish-wide evacuation notice effective at 6:00 AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021. A parish-wide curfew will go into effect at 6:00 PM on Saturday as well.

Evacuees will leave from H. L Bourgeois High School beginning at 6:00 AM on Saturday for transport to the Parish’s Point-to-Point Shelter, the City of Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish is contracted with the City of Monroe for this purpose. Evacuees will be housed and fed and security will be provided by officers from Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. If a ride is needed to H. L. Bourgeois, please contact the EOC at 873-6357. NO EVACUATION SHELTERS WILL OPEN IN TERREBONNE PARISH.

Special needs evacuees should call the Louisiana Department of Hospitals Triage number 1-800- 228-9409 for assistance.

All residents in Terrebonne Parish are strongly urged to comply with this mandatory evacuation order. Since other parishes are issuing similar evacuation orders for their residents, highways will be crowded and travel will be very slow. Terrebonne expects to receive a very high storm surge and strong, damaging winds. Early evacuation would be wise.

“Terrebonne Parish is as prepared for the impacts of this storm as we can be,” stated Parish President Dove. “Nevertheless, given the projected strength and storm surge of Hurricane Ida, we must ask residents to evacuate for their safety. We will continue to monitor the situation during the storm and provide critical information concerning developments that impact the parish and public safety during the storm,” he added.