Down the Bayou Film seeking Lafourche and Terrebonne residents for documentary film

Down the Bayou Film will host a documentary film casting in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish for a film that will tell the story of growing up in South Louisiana. The upcoming film will highlight love, loss, and preserving tradition, as a changing environmental landscape threatens our bayou communities.

Down the Bayou Film is seeking storytellers, siblings, best friends, mothers, and daughters of all ages, identities, and walks of life. Casting Director Jesy Rae Buhl said the film will discuss environmental change, the impact Hurricane Ida had on residents, and provide an opportunity for residents to share what makes the bayou region special.

“The documentary will also focus on themes such as coming-of-age, adolescence, and womanhood through the voices of Louisiana girls, women, and nonconforming folks, who are often left out of the conversation. Looking to speak with grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, best friends, siblings, and partners. What does the preservation of South Louisiana culture look like with rapidly progressing environmental threats? What happens when devastating storms displace communities? How are things changing and affecting the way you live, work, and think about the future?” said Buhl.

Buhl encourages those who grew up in South Louisiana and are interested sharing what it’s like to raise children, fall in love, and witness the many changes that have taken place over the years to attend the casting call. Auditions will be held in July and August in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. Those interested can contact Jesy Rae Buhl at 504-408-1685 or email downthebayoufilm@gmail.com.