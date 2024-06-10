Downtown Houma continues to flourish as the new Pirate’s Pizzeria officially opens its doors

Houma’s newest pizza joint has officially opened its doors downtown!

Pirate’s Pizzeria, located at 7726 Main Street (the old Samurai Dragon) in the heart of Downtown Houma, is serving up delicious pizza in a family-friendly atmosphere. The highly anticipated new restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

“Our main inspiration for opening this new restaurant is to bring more people downtown,” explained Bryan Bunn, co-owner of Pirate’s Pizzeria. “We love to see Downtown Houma flourishing again after Hurricane Ida, and we hope this restaurant will bring even more community members out for a good time. At the end of the day, Downtown Houma is the heart of our town, and we want to see it succeed.”

Pirate’s Pizzeria is not just known for this fabulous location and relaxed atmosphere, however. The local restaurant boasts house-made sauce, a special crawfish pizza pie, appetizers, entrées, a 150-inch TV, and free video games for kids.

Pirate’s Pizzeria is co-owned and operated by Bryan Bunn, Kristy Thibodaux, Mitzi Rieve; who also own and operate Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro on Main Street. Pirate’s Pizzeria is open from 11:00 AM-6:00 PM, Monday-Saturday for takeout and dine in, and closed on Sundays. To see a complete menu, please click here. For more information, please visit their Facebook or call (985) 746-5085 to place an order.