Downtown Houma Revitalization Proves to be a Process, but is Forthcoming

Revitalization, specifically in the downtown Houma area, has been a hot topic for a while. From local organizations to community leaders, to residents; everyone seems to agree the once-bustling area needs some love and care.

Councilwoman Jessica Domangue recently attended the National Main Street conference in Richmond, Virginia along with ladies from the Houma CVB. At the conference, she said she “learned ways to secure resources for our downtown area in an effort to improve our economy, add affordable housing, and enhance recreation.” She said she attended an educational session on climate migration which is an issue that has been exacerbated by Hurricane Ida. While still on the trip, she shared on social media “I look forward to returning to Terrebonne parish with a new appreciation of the complex issues facing downtown revitalization and working with the administration to enact new policy to move Terrebonne forward.”

Domangue said there are many recent efforts to move downtown Houma forward. Although Hurricane Ida did highlight some issues, she said the issues of blighting and getting downtown bustling again have been an issue for 20 years or so. She is meeting with the director of the zoning and planning department along with the downtown Main Street manager to discuss things going forward. “I think that there is a lot that we can do, but it’s going to take more than just government to get things done,” Domangue said. She said it takes private input and private investors to be able to make these changes. “I think that we need to give tax incentives to people who do want to invest in downtown. I also think that we need to work on blight work in order to maybe impose some restrictions,” she said. She also said she thinks there is a disconnect when it comes to the government on what they actually can do: “We need to be a little more strict on how we’re going to impose that, and that’s working with the government, with planning and zoning, to be able to move forward to do those things… they’re absolutely great ideas, but we’re going to need private people to have to invest in [the area] to make it something great.”

​​When it comes to revitalization, the parish has forthcoming efforts. The Belanger Street Park will be breaking ground soon, with boardwalk renovations, and Le Petite Theater renovations that $1 million were invested in, she assures there are currently initiatives being taken. Restoration goes hand-in-hand with legislation. Without the right legislation, moving forward is a difficult one.

Representative Tanner Magee is working on legislation that will create a state board that is going to oversee all of Main Street. House Bill 780 has passed through the House and waiting to pass the Senate. According to the Louisiana State Legislature website, the bill was reported favorably on Monday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 25, it was reported without Legislative Bureau amendments. It was read by title and passed to the third reading and final passage.

HB780 will make Main Street a political sub-district of the state government which is similar to what was done with Lafourche Fresh Water District and the levee districts. If the bill is passed, there will be a state board that will oversee Main Street which would be from Morgan Street to Grand Caillou. “That’s going to be really powerful legislation that they will actually be able to get lots of federal monies to be able to help and enhance what we have, but, we have to remind ourselves that Main Street didn’t become a problem following Hurricane Ida, it has been a problem for 20+ years. It’s not going to happen overnight, it’s a process,” she said.