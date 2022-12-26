Downtown Houma tests new parking meter app pay option

Downtown Houma is testing a new way to pay meters that doesn’t require you to search for spare change in your car, pockets or purse!

Starting with the block of Grinage Street, from Main Street to School Street, visitors to the area will notice green stickers on the meters with instructions offering different ways to pay at the meter, using the Park Mobile app.

Anne Picou, Downtown Houma Manager, shared the program is still in a testing phase, but they hope to implement the app payment system completely by 2023.

The Park Mobile app allows users to easily pay their meter by entering the Zone Number found on the meter. To use, simply create an account in the app. You will enter your license plate number as well. Time is reserved in one hour increments, with up to four hours max at one time. The Park Mobile app accepts payment by Visa, Mastercard, Discover, JCB, PayPal, Apple Pay, and gift cards.

The app will also allow you to remotely add more time to an expiring meter, eliminating the need for a mad sprint to “feed the meter” before time is up. It can be set to send notifications to let you know your time is almost up!

The long term plans for the Park Mobile option include the eventual removal of the old parking meters. Signage that provides the zone number will be utilized instead.