Cajun Linen Night hosted by Thibodaux Main Street has been canceled due to the recent COVID-19 surge.

The Downtown Thibodaux event, originally scheduled for Friday, August 20, was to highlight local businesses offering patrons extended hours, specials, a variety of local pop-up vendors, music, games, and urged attendees to dress in Cajun-inspired attire.

For more information about Thibodaux Main Street and to keep up with updates, visit https://www.downtownthibodaux.org/.