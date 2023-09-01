Dr. Ben Duet Named New Executive Director of Catholic Charities

The board of Catholic Charities (CCHT) and leadership of the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux are pleased to announce the hiring of Benjamin Duet, Ed.D., MBA, as executive director of CCHT.

Dr. Duet was born and raised in Lockport, Louisiana. Upon graduating from high school, he enrolled at Nicholls State University, where he majored in business administration with a finance concentration and graduated in 2012. He also holds an MBA with a specialization in finance from LSU Shreveport, and a doctorate in education with a concentration in curriculum and instruction from the University of Louisiana Monroe.

“Throughout my career, whether in the business, education, or healthcare sector, I have made it my mission to serve and uplift the underserved populations,” said Dr. Duet. “I am excited, beyond grateful, and humbled to be selected by the CCHT Board of Directors and diocesan leadership to serve as the next Executive Director of CCHT. I look forward to our team at CCHT making positive and lasting impacts on our communities through putting our faith into action daily in ways that will provide a better future and inspire those with the greatest need within our diocese.”

After beginning his career as a loan specialist, in January 2015 he joined Fletcher Technical Community College in numerous capacities, including enrollment counselor, freshman studies instructor, and personal finance instructor. In January 2018 he became bursar at the University of Holy Cross, and in 2020 he also added adjunct teaching responsibilities at LSU-Eunice in money, banking, and healthcare management.

On April 20, 2020, Dr. Duet joined Life Coast Community Health Center in Thibodaux as chief executive officer, guided the clinic in obtaining Federally Qualified Health Center look-alike status, receiving a $500,000 HRSA development grant, and oversaw the construction of an on-site 340B pharmacy.

Catholic Charities has been serving the Lafourche, Terrebonne, Grand Isle, and Morgan City communities for more than 40 years. Through programs such as its