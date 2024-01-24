Dr. Budd Cloutier elected by Terrebonne School Board to fill vacant District 6 seat

In a Special School Board Meeting held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish School Board elected Dr. Louis “Budd” A. Cloutier, Jr., OD as the Interim District 6 Board Member.

The seat was left vacant after Clyde Hamner was elected to the Parish Council.

Three prospective candidates turned in resumes to be considered for the position. These candidates included Mary Aucoin, Dr. Budd Cloutier, and Pamela Mayet. Each candidate was given five minutes before the board to to make a presentation.

Two rounds of voting were held to reach a majority of five votes. In the second round, Dr. Cloutier received six votes; Mrs. Mayet received two.

Dr. Cloutier was immediately sworn in by Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court Theresa Robichaux and took his seat with the Board.