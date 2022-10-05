Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, joins the Medical Staff of Thibodaux Regional

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, to the active medical staff. Dr. Robichaux is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 1238 St. Charles Street, Houma, (985) 872.5267.

Dr. Robichaux earned her undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and received her medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. She completed her Residency in Family Medicine at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Lake Charles.

Dr. Robichaux specializes in health and wellness care for whole family, and is well-trained in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of illnesses and conditions.

A native of Thibodaux, Dr. Robichaux chose to practice at Thibodaux Regional because of the quality of care they provide and the amazing network of physicians. She feels honored to be able to serve her home town community, and looks forward to working towards improving the health and happiness of our area.