Dr. Elise LeBoeuf selected as the new Vandebilt Catholic principal

Elise LeBoeuf, Ed.D., a 2005 Vandebilt Catholic High School graduate, has been appointed principal of her alma mater effective for the 2024-2025 school year, as announced by Mark Williams, Ed.D., Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. Dr. LeBoeuf has spent the last two years as principal at St. Bernadette Catholic School in Houma.

“With joy in my heart, I am pleased to announce Dr. LeBoeuf as principal of our beloved Vandebilt Catholic High School,” said Dr. Williams. “She possesses both the knowledge and skills to be a great leader at Vandebilt Catholic. Her strong servant leadership style will be a blessing for the faculty and staff at the school as she will consistently create opportunities for success for the school community. She has earned this opportunity and I eagerly await the next chapter of a storied legacy for our school.”

After graduating as class valedictorian and a National Merit Scholar in the Vandebilt Catholic class of 2005, she earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in both French: Secondary Education and Mass Communications from Louisiana State University in 2009. She later earned a Master of Arts degree in Curriculum and Instruction from LSU in 2010, and her Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Louisiana Monroe in December 2022. Dr. LeBoeuf also spent the summer of 2009 at Université Sainte-Anne in Nova Scotia, Canada in a French immersion program.

“As an alumna of Vandebilt Catholic, the daughter of VC alumni, a former VC teacher, and mother to three future VC Terriers, the school has my heart,” said Dr. LeBoeuf. “My pride in and connection to Vandebilt Catholic High School runs deep. Even as principal at St. Bernadette, a VC feeder school, many of my decisions for my school and students have come with an undercurrent of how those decisions would impact Vandebilt Catholic.”