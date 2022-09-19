Dr. Hector A. Linares Receives Terrebonne General Golden Stethoscope Award

Thibodeauxville Fall Festival Looking for Homes for beautiful QUACKS
September 19, 2022

© Terrebonne General

Congratulations to Terrebonne General Health System’s Dr. Hector A. Linares! Dr. Linares is the recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award.

Dr. Linares, Physical Medicine, and Rehabilitation has been the director of Rehabilitation Services at Terrebonne General for 32 years. The Golden Stethoscope Award is a prestigious award and recognizes a Terrebonne General physician for their exceptional level of professionalism, integrity, and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians. Congratulations, Dr. Linares!

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 18, 2022

LOSFA announces fall scholarship opportunities

Read more