Dr. Hector A. Linares Receives Terrebonne General Golden Stethoscope Award

Congratulations to Terrebonne General Health System’s Dr. Hector A. Linares! Dr. Linares is the recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award.

Dr. Linares, Physical Medicine, and Rehabilitation has been the director of Rehabilitation Services at Terrebonne General for 32 years. The Golden Stethoscope Award is a prestigious award and recognizes a Terrebonne General physician for their exceptional level of professionalism, integrity, and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians. Congratulations, Dr. Linares!