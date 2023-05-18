Dr. Kim Hunter Reed to Address Graduates at Fletcher Technical Community College Commencement

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce that Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education, will be delivering the keynote address at the college’s upcoming commencement ceremony. The event will take place at 4pm on May 24, 2023, at the Warren J. Harang, Jr. Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The ceremony will be a momentous occasion celebrating the graduation of over 500 students from the Fall 2022, Spring 2023 and Summer 2023 semesters across all majors and programs.

Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, renowned for her exceptional contributions to education, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to inspire and motivate Fletcher Technical Community College’s graduating class. Dr. Reed is the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education lead who has led higher education in more than one state. She was recognized nationally as the 2020 Exceptional Leader by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO). To reach the state’s goal of doubling the annual number of credentials awarded by 2030, she focuses on transformational policies and deep collaborative engagement in line with Regents’ talent imperative.

The commencement ceremony will unite graduates, their families, faculty, staff, and distinguished guests to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Fletcher Technical Community College’s students. It will serve as a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and education they have received.