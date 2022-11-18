Dr. Kristine Strickland Selected as a Member for the Committee of 100 for Economic Development

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc. has selected Dr. Kristine Strickland as a member for 2022. C100 Committee Member Jason Bergeron stated, “C100 is excited to have Kristine. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the membership of C100 that will greatly benefit our members and the citizens of our state.”

Dr. Strickland is the Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. During her leadership at Fletcher, Kristine has focused on growing programs, building public-private partnerships, increasing economic and workforce development, continuing community relations, improving student outcomes, and diversifying revenue streams. Notably and most recently, Kristine led the institution through the COVID-19 pandemic and the response and recovery following Hurricane Ida, while ensuring minimal interruption of educational services.

Prior to her time at Fletcher, Dr. Strickland served in executive-level positions at Delgado Community College, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, and Baton Rouge Community College. Kristine earned her Ph.D, in Leadership for Higher Education from Capella University, and more recently, completed the Institute of Higher Education Management (IEM) at Harvard University.

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc is Louisiana’s Business Roundtable promoting public policy that makes Louisiana more competitive in retaining existing business and industry and attracting more innovative businesses to Louisiana.