Dr. Mary Eschete Honored as Recipient of Terrebonne General Golden Stethoscope Award

Terrebonne General Health System announced Dr. Mary Eschete, Infectious Disease Physician, as the recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award.

The prominent Golden Stethoscope Award publicly recognizes a Terrebonne General physician for their exceptional level of professionalism, integrity, and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians. Nominations can be made by physicians, employees, patients, and volunteers. Two physicians a year are recognized with this award.

Dr. Eschete has been an active Terrebonne General staff member for 41 years and served as Chief of Staff from 2007-2008, as well as Chabert Medical Center Chief of Staff from 2019-2021. She has served on the Medical Executive Committee and Medical Staff Performance Improvement Committee. In addition, Dr. Eschete has been the Infection Control Committee Chairman for over 25 years.

Dr. Eschete attended medical school at Louisiana State University. She then completed her internship at Confederate Memorial Center, followed by her residency and fellowship at Louisiana State University Hospital. Dr. Eschete is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a sub-specialty in Infectious Disease.

“It is an honor to announce Dr. Mary Eschete as a recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Dr. Eschete has been an integral part of this community especially in these COVID times.”