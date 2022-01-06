DRC at Montegut Recreation Center Remains Open

January 6, 2022
The Disaster Recovery Center in Montegut remains open to help survivors affected by Hurricane Ida. Survivors can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the centers.

All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.  The center is located at Montegut Recreation Center (Southwest corner of Cross Street and Dolphin Street) 106 Dolphin St. Montegut, LA 70377



