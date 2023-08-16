Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Checkpoint Scheduled for Friday in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced plans for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign which runs from August 18 through September 4, 2023. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

To kick off these efforts, deputies will conduct a DWI checkpoint in Lafourche Parish beginning on the evening of August 18, 2023, and it will continue into the early morning hours of August 19, 2023. During the checkpoint, deputies will be looking for drivers who are possibly impaired while checking for other traffic safety issues.

Throughout the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, additional deputies will be assigned to saturated patrol efforts to target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving is a deadly epidemic that takes the lives of more than 10,000 people each year, on average.

Sheriff Craig Webre reminds citizens to have a plan to get home safely before you decide to drink. NEVER drive if you have had anything to drink containing alcohol. Remember that driving under the influence of illegal narcotics can also lead to a DWI arrest. In fact, some legal medications can impair your ability to drive. Always read warning labels and instructions on prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Sheriff Webre also thanks citizens for their cooperation and patience when passing through these checkpoints and for recognizing the importance of raising awareness for safety issues.