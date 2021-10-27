Drive-through STEM event to host Halloween Activities, School Supplies, and Free Food

Halloween is just around the corner and students from Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish are in for a goblin good time! The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana, Chevron and the LaSTEM Region 3 are partnering with Lafourche Education Foundation, Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence and the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, to host a Spooky supply drive on Thursday, October 28. Throughout the event, students will receive STEM kits, school supplies, and Halloween goodie bags! The STEM activity kits are appropriate for K-12 students.

In addition, the Meyer Financial Group will provide 500 free meals to those in attendance. The event is intended to be a festive, educational and unifying experience for both public and Catholic students in the community.

Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education, Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, will be in attendance.

“We look forward to joining these generous organizations in promoting STEM and supporting the children of this community. I’m always proud when we come together to support our own,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed. “Family activities that spur conversations about STEM, lifelong learning and college success can lead to increased postsecondary attainment and that’s a win for all of us. Can’t wait to join the fun.”

In a statement announcing the festivities, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation Amy Ponson said: “The Catholic Foundation is excited to partner with LEF and TFAE to host this STEM and school supply drive for children from all backgrounds and all schools across our bayou communities. The past two months have shown us that partnerships and working together help impact the entire community and bring an experience of unity and community that we all need! We are one community in this together and are excited to give our supplies, STEM kits, and a bit of Halloween fun!”

Event Details:

Event Location: Fletcher Technical Community College (1407 Hwy 311, Schriever, LA 70395)

Time: 5:00 p.m – 7:00 P.M

Attendees are asked to drive through the circle on the north side of Fletcher campus.

For more information on the event, contact Lafourche Education Foundation Executive Director Paula Rome at paula@paularomeconsultants.com or (985) 688-4812.