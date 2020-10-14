Driver Dies in Head-On Crash in Lafourche Parish

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. on October 14, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 3162, west of LA Highway 1, in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Benjamin Wood of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by Wood, was traveling west on LA 3162. At the same time, a fully marked Port Fourchon Harbor Police Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on LA 3162. For reasons still under investigation, Wood’s Mitsubishi crossed the center line. The Mitsubishi struck the police Tahoe head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

Troopers determined Wood was restrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Tahoe was unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths in 2020.