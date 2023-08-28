Driver Killed; Eight Others Injured in Terrebonne Parish Head-on Crash

On August 27, 2023, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 182 just west of Louisiana Highway 316. The crash claimed the life of an adult male whose identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Ford E-250 van, driven by 62-year-old David Angbrant of Gibson, was traveling west on LA Hwy 182 while a 2020 Chevrolet Express van was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Angbrant, who was also restrained, suffered severe injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. Inside the Chevrolet were several passengers who were transported to nearby hospitals for the treatment of injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Their seating positions and restraint use are still under investigation.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Angbrant and the driver of the Chevrolet to be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities in 2023.