Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on Hwy. 56 Involving School Bus

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on October 21, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 56 (Little Caillou Road), near Merle Street, in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Troy Anthony Lyons of Schriever.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lyons was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado south on LA 56. At the same time, a Terrebonne Parish school bus was traveling north on LA 56. For reasons still under investigation, Lyons’ pickup crossed the center line and struck the school bus head-on in the northbound lane of travel.

Due to the severity of the crash, Lyons was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite wearing a seat belt. The driver of the school bus was properly restrained and was not injured. At the time of the crash, 16 students were on the bus. Two students were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The bus driver submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present. A toxicology sample was taken from Lyons and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2020.