Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lockport

On August 23, 2022, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport.

The preliminary investigation revealed Garcia-Lopez was traveling north in a 2005 GMC Canyon on LA Hwy 1 while in a curve. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC began to rotate, crossed the centerline, and struck a southbound 2016 Kia Soul.

Although Garcia-Lopez was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Both occupants in the Kia were also properly restrained. The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries while the front passenger suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an out of area hospital for treatment.

A toxicology sample was collected from Garcia-Lopez and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Kia was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test which showed no alcohol detected.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, motorists should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.

Troop C has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths in 2022.