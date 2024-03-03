Driver Missing Following Assumption Parish Crash

On March 2, 2024, shortly before 4:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 398 at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 1. Following the crash, 64-year-old Gilbert Bunch Jr. (black, male, 5’6”, last seen wearing dark-colored clothing) of White Castle is still missing.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bunch was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis east on LA Hwy 398 when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with LA Hwy 1. The Mercury crossed LA Hwy 1, traveled off the roadway, and into Bayou Lafourche where it became partially submerged.

The passenger of the Mercury was able to exit the vehicle and swim toward the bank. Bunch was last seen in the water near the vehicle prior to it becoming fully submerged. Upon removal of the Mercury from the water, Bunch was not found.

Troopers, along with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafourche Parish Volunteer Fire Department District 1, and volunteers with specialized equipment have searched Bayou Lafourche since the crash. Despite efforts, Bunch has not been located.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to please contact Troop C at (985) 857-3680.