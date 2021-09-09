Driver Succumbs to Injuries in Lafourche Parish Crash

On September 4, 2021, shortly before 11:00 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3235 at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 3161 in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Courtney Rogers of Galliano.

The preliminary investigation revealed Dale Robicheaux of Cut Off was traveling west on LA 3161 in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. As Robicheaux approached the intersection with LA 3235, he failed to yield to approaching traffic. The Chevrolet entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2021 Hyundai Accent driven by Rogers.

Both Rogers and Robicheaux were properly restrained at the time of the crash and were transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. On September 7, 2021, Rogers died at the hospital as a result of her injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2021.