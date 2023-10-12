Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Lafourche Parish Crash

Raceland – On October 11, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on U.S. Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 east of Raceland. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 73-year-old Jenny Duet of Golden Meadow.

The preliminary investigation revealed Duet was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 90 in a curve while driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra. At the same time, a 2022 Ram 2500 was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan traveled off the roadway to the left, crossed the center median, entered the eastbound lanes, and was struck by the RAM.

Although Duet was properly restrained, she suffered serious injuries and was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment. The driver of the RAM and their passenger were properly restrained, suffered minor injuries, and refused medical treatment. Troop C was later notified Duet succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital.

A toxicology sample was collected from Duet and submitted for analysis. The driver of the RAM displayed no signs of impairment and voluntarily submitted to a breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

While this crash is still under investigation, safe driving is paramount for the safety of yourself and others on the roadway. Always obey speed limits and follow traffic rules to minimize the risk of crashes. Avoid distractions like texting or using your phone while driving to stay focused on the road. Lastly, never drink and drive, as impaired driving can have deadly consequences.

Troop C has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 27 fatalities in 2023.