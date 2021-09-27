DSNAP Enters Phase 2 today, Sept. 27

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to begin virtual Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations in 25 parishes severely affected by Hurricane Ida. Phase two begins September 27 and runs through October 2.

Phase two opens up assistance to the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, and Tangipahoa. To apply, residents should call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Translation services are available for individuals whose primary language is not English. Please follow the following schedule which is by last name:

Monday, September 27: A-F

Tuesday, September 28: G-M

Wednesday, September 29: N-S

Thursday, September 30: T-Z

Friday, October 1: A-Z

Saturday, October 2: A-Z

Phase three includes Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne Parishes and takes effect October 4 through October 9. Visit http://www.dcfs.la.gov/page/dsnap to apply.