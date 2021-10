Due to the expected inclement weather, the following Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Wednesday 10/27/2021.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Garyville Library Parking Lot

111 Historic Front St, Garyville

St. John the Baptist Parish Library Parking Lot

2979 LA-18, Edgard

Lafourche Parish

Geaux Pass

1821 S Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow